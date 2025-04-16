Lynnwood police investigate wrist-grabbing incident involving child on bike trail

Lynnwood police are investigating a report of an attempted abduction after a man reportedly grabbed a child’s wrist while the child was riding a bicycle on a public trail, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 14, to the 7300 block of 202nd Street Southwest after receiving reports that a man had approached a group of three juvenile boys riding their bikes behind the Lynnwood Golf Course.

Police said the man, described as a Hispanic male between 45 and 50 years old, wearing a black puffy jacket, black jeans, and a sweatshirt, did not speak during the encounter.

He allegedly reached out and grabbed one of the boys by the wrist. The boy immediately pulled away and rode off toward a nearby home.

There were no reported injuries, and no signs the man tried to pull the boy off the bike.

The man was last seen walking in the same direction the boys were riding, near the intersection of 73rd Avenue West and 202nd Street Southwest.

The Lynnwood Police Department has notified the school district and said there will be an increased police presence in the area as a precaution.

Detectives have taken over the case, which is being investigated as an assault.

Police are asking the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

©2025 Cox Media Group