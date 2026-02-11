Lynnwood leadership urges residents to report ICE activity

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Lynnwood Police Department is encouraging its residents to report Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity, stressing that the city is committed to “inclusivity and transparency.”

In a community address, Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst, alongside Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon, stated that Lynnwood welcomes people from all backgrounds and stands against violence. Lynnwood will comply with the state’s Keep Washington Working Act, which restricts state and local law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration laws.

“The City of Lynnwood is steadfast in its belief that our community members from across the world belong and are welcome. For weeks, we have witnessed the senseless acts of violence in Minneapolis against protestors who are standing up against the questionable removal of their neighbors at the hands of ICE, and our federal government,” Hurst and Langdon said in a joint statement. “We have experienced ICE activity in our own community. During times of unrest, rumors and misinformation begin to swirl, and the lines between reality and fiction become blurred. There have been questions, comments, and confusion about the City’s, specifically the Lynnwood Police Department’s, involvement with this activity.”

Additionally, Hurst and Langdon encourage the city’s residents to express their First Amendment rights to protest peacefully.

Students from both Meadowdale High School and Meadowdale Middle School left their campuses Friday to protest ICE activity seen throughout the country.

“This is a tumultuous time in our country’s history,” the joint statement continued. “While we may not always have immediate answers, we encourage you to reach out to us with any questions to help clear up any confusion about what is happening in our community.”

