Lynnwood family wants answers in deadly hit-and-run

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood man is dead and his partner is suffering lifelong injuries after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The crash happened on State Route 99 near 156th Street Southwest at around 6:30 p.m. on October 30.

Nathan Coates, 29, died at the scene. Nicholas ‘Niko’ Davis, 28, suffered from several broken bones and internal bleeding.

“I remember crossing the road, I saw a car coming at me. And that’s the last thing I remember until I woke up at Harborview,” Davis explained.

Davis told KIRO 7 he didn’t know Coates was killed in the crash until after he woke up in the hospital.

“I broke down hard because I went to call him, because we work the same schedule, we’re always together, we have planned everything out to be near each other all the time, and I was in complete disbelief because he’s such a strong man,” he said.

Davis said they were crossing the street to go home when they were struck.

Troopers say Coates died on impact, but Davis was dragged for half a mile when the car took off.

“They thought it was two different accidents because of how far we were. But we were always attached to each other. We were holding each other’s arms and hands. So, I don’t know how we got separated,” Davis said.

Coates’s mom, Leann Crowe, is still in shock that someone could drive away without stopping.

“I’m extremely upset and extremely angry and just the finality of this and you’re never gonna see him again and talk to him again it’s just it’s like a walking nightmare,” Crowe said.

She told KIRO 7 that her son was loving and compassionate.

“He was friends with everybody. He had a great sense of humor very, very, very, very helpful and loyal,” Crowe explained.

She said her son loved his boyfriend dearly.

“He did really, really well in his life with this relationship recently and we’re really proud of him and that’s a lot to do with his boyfriend Nick,” she said.

Davis told KIRO 7 that he and Coates were planning to get married next month.

“I recently bought him a promise ring and he was going to buy me one this weekend. And we were going to get married in the woods,” he said.

Even after all he’s been through, Davis says losing the love of his life is the worst pain of all.

“The great loss of what we planned. But I also see a great love. Someone I would turn back time for over and over again,” he said.

Crowe is urging the driver of the car to come forward soon.

“You’re still alive and he’s not. His life was cut way too short and please do the right thing,” she pleaded.

Davis hopes the driver also understands the severity of their actions.

“This man really, not only did he take away the love of my life, he took away my financial security and everything that I worked really hard for,” he explained.

Davis told KIRO 7 that he has another month in the hospital. He says he won’t be able to walk anytime soon.

If you’d like to help donate toward Coates’s funeral service, click here for the GoFundMe.

