Driver flees after hitting 2 people crossing Lynnwood highway, killing 1

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — One person is dead and other was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Lynnwood Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on State Route 99 near 156th Street Southwest.

According to the Washington State Patrol, an unknown vehicle was heading south in the right lane of SR 99 when two men tried to cross the highway. The car hit both men and then fled the scene.

A 29-year-old Lynnwood man was killed. The second victim, a 28-year-old Lynden man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The running vehicle was later found, but so far, the driver has not been located.

Southbound SR 99 was closed at 164th Street Southwest while troopers investigated.









































©2024 Cox Media Group