Luxury dine-in theater in Redmond Town Center to permanently close, laying off 64 workers

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The luxury dine-in theater inside Redmond Town Center, IPIC Theaters, will permanently close its Washington location and lay off 64 employees.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 27, which is the second bankruptcy filing for IPIC in the last seven years, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

IPIC’s seven-screen cinema in Redmond opened in 2011, taking over the roughly 40,000-square-foot space previously operated by Gold Class Cinemas, which closed in 2008.

IPIC’s Redmond layoffs to occur in April, hundreds more affected nationwide

On Friday, IPIC Theaters filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, which revealed that the Redmond layoffs will occur on April 28. The company will also lay off hundreds of employees at its theaters in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, and South Florida.

The Florida-based theater company operates 13 dine-in theaters and employs 1,300 full- and part-time workers across eight states. The company said it plans to carry out a court-supervised sale of its assets.

In 2025, IPIC’s court filings revealed that the company reported roughly $112.5 million in gross income but had a net loss of approximately $19.4 million, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Company estimates found that it had about $409,000 in trade debt, roughly $141,000 in taxes, and approximately $2.1 million in outstanding wages and benefits. IPIC’s assets were projected to be between $10 million and $50 million, although its liabilities were between $1 million and $10 million.

IPIC Theaters expects to continue operating throughout the bankruptcy process to maximize its value through the sale process.

