Louisiana handgun stolen 8 years ago found with Seattle sex offender

A 47-year-old felon was arrested in North Seattle on Tuesday after officers discovered a firearm in his possession that was reported stolen nearly eight years ago in Louisiana.

At approximately 8 a.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a 911 text message alert of a reported robbery in the 8700 block of Aurora Avenue N., SPD announced.

Officers located the suspect and his accomplice walking away from the area, and SPD detained both suspects for questioning as other officers talked with the victim.

Stolen gun found in North Seattle residence

Police discovered that a robbery did not occur. However, one of the suspects detained was seen with a handgun inside the apartment where the crime was reported.

While the suspect was being interviewed, officers recovered a loaded handgun, which was reported as stolen nearly eight years ago by the Llano Police Department in New Llano, Louisiana.

The suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. The suspect is a multi-convicted felon and registered sex offender, which prohibits him from having a firearm.

SPD took the suspect to the King County Jail to be booked, although the jail staff declined to book him due to a claim that he “swallowed methamphetamine.”

Officers then transported the man to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation. The suspect was eventually discharged and booked into the King County Jail.

The department noted the man is also wanted by SPD detectives for an unrelated felony that is currently under investigation. Additional charges could be added for the suspect’s failure to register as a sex offender.

