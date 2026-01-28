Looking to travel to the Super Bowl? Expect to pay a pretty penny

SANTA CLARA, California — If you want to catch the Seattle Seahawks when they face the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Super Bowl Sunday, expect to pay up.

Flight costs are climbing. The cheapest round-trip ticket for a Friday to Monday trip, with nonstop flights, was priced $437 on Tuesday (flying in and out of Oakland).

While San Jose has the closest airport, Christie Hudson, an Expedia Travel Expert, told KIRO 7 that those flights will likely cost more. Flights in and out of San Francisco and Oakland will likely cost less. Both airports are about 40 minutes away from the stadium.

Hudson recommends booking flights as soon as possible, as she expects prices will continue to rise.

Driving will save you money. Gas prices in the Seattle area are hovering around $4.11, according to AAA. They’re up slightly in San Francisco at around $4.41.

If you get 25 miles to the gallon, gas money will cost you somewhere around $135 one way.

If time is money, consider though that a flight is only a little over two hours. Driving will take you 13 hours. A train will take about 24 hours.

The average nightly hotel rate in areas around the stadium was priced around $420 per night Tuesday, according to Hudson. Those same rooms typically go for $100 per the night, she said.

Then, you still need to pay for the ticket for the game.

How to save? Look at options to bundle your flight and hotel. Plus, consider skipping a rental car.

“If you’re just going to be going to and from the city to the stadium, there’s plenty of public transportation options,” Hudson said. “Then you don’t have to deal with the cost of parking your car at your hotel, which can add another 50 to $75 a night.”

Norb Caoili, a former Seahawks Fan of the Year who goes by NorbCam online, got lucky. His friend won the ticket lottery, and he’ll save money by staying at a friend’s timeshare near the stadium.

“I think this is going to be like a second Seattle, down in Santa Clara,” Caoili said. “I mean, it’s west coast. It’s so close to where we are and I think the 12s are going to travel in droves, even if they don’t have a ticket. I think they’re just going to want to be there to be part of the festivities.”

