Looking for love? ‘Married at First Sight’ is casting in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — If you’re tired of swiping on dating apps and ready to dive headfirst into love, now is your chance.

Married at First Sight is looking for brave singles in Seattle who are ready to tie the knot.

KIRO 7 spoke to the casting director, Donna Driscoll, who said the success of Love is Blind played a factor in eyeing the Emerald City for a season.

“Yes, it’s a huge leap of faith, but it could work and I think that is why we’ve had such a huge response,” Driscoll said.

The popular reality television franchise is now accepting applications. You must be at least 21 years old to apply.

Driscoll said the matchmakers are committed to finding the perfect matches—a process that may take several months.

“The producers read every application that comes in,” Driscoll said.

If your application catches the eye of a casting producer, they’ll call you to get to know you, what you’re looking for, and why you’re interested in this experiment.

If you aren’t Seattle-centric, don’t worry.

Those who watched Love is Blind may remember that two couples relocated for their significant other. Kwame Pppiah moved from the Portland area to be with Chelsea Griffin. Tiffany Pennywell did the opposite, trading Seattle for Portland to be with Brett Brown.

If you're interested in applying for Married at First Sight, click here.









