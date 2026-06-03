Longview paper plant employees uncertain about the future of their paychecks

In the wake of the Longview paper mill tragedy that killed 11 people and injured several others, the question of workers’ paychecks is front and center.

Right now, the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company is mostly closed as only a base crew remains for implosion clean-up and investigations.

Josh Estes with the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers says that right now, many workers are off the job, and soon, they might not continue to get paid.

“We don’t know what the status of the mill is right now; we’ve got an incredible investigation,” Estes said.

He said hundreds of employees who rely on this facility are still at home, waiting for the call that it’s safe to return to work.

“Their livelihood depends on that, the town and economy does as well,” Estes said.

These employees will be paid through at least Sunday, according to plant officials. After that, Estes tells us they aren’t sure if the pay will keep coming.

“We are preparing for what we currently don’t know. This is a period of uncertainty; it might take a while for this process to work itself out,” he said.

Washington Representative Marie Glusenkamp Perez is speaking up again today in support of each employee.

In her latest social media update on Facebook, she says, “As we mourn the devastating loss of life, I know there is also so much fear and uncertainty about the future.”

She goes on to say her Kelso office is open for walk-ins every Tuesday and Thursday for anyone who needs help with the following:

Social Security benefits for the children of victims

IRS questions on taxation of donations

Student loan discharge for victims

Or any other issue; we are here to help track down answers

She said the Kelso office is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, or by appointment, at 308 S Pacific Ave, Suite B. She said to come by in person or give the office a call at 360-695-6292.

Estes said again on Wednesday that they are working to figure out when everyone can get back on the job, and if it’s not anytime soon, make sure they are still getting a paycheck.

“We need to get the site up and running in a safe manner. That’s the primary responsibility: to make sure it’s safe to operate and find the root cause of what happened with the tank. We need our folks back to having a livelihood,” added Estes.

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