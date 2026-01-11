Longs Pass avalanche claims the lives of two backcountry skiers

Two backcountry tourers have died after an avalanche in the mountains of North Kittitas County, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

The skiers were part of a group of four who were trapped by the avalanche near Longs Pass at around 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

The two survivors were rescued in the evening.

However, hazardous conditions kept the crew from reaching the two backcountry tourers who had died.

Crews were able to recover their bodies and personal effects on Saturday morning with the help of a K9 search team and King County’s Guardian 2 helicopter.

