Long-time Edmonds teaching assistant arrested for alleged rape of student

EDMONDS, Wash. — A long-time teaching assistant (TA) in Edmonds has been arrested after text messages discovered by a parent pointed to a potentially years-long inappropriate “relationship” with a student.

The investigation into the 46-year-old TA began on Jan. 17 when parents of the 15-year-old victim found “concerning” messages on her phone. These messages showed what appeared to be an “ongoing sexual relationship.”

The 15-year-old victim is a student at Edmonds-Woodway High School, where the TA worked.

According to Edmonds police, the assistant had been working with the victim for many years.

Initial details show inappropriate contact has likely been going on for close to five years, EPD said.

The Edmonds School District says they were notified immediately and have begun their internal processes.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the school for a comment and is waiting to hear back.

On Jan. 19, the teaching assistant was arrested and booked for third-degree rape of a child and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, according to EPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

It’s unclear if other students may have been victimized.

