Local response to potential sleeper cells from Iran conflict

Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was asked about monitoring for “sleeper cells” after the military conflict in Iran.

Sleeper cells or agents are groups or individuals living in the United States with either direct or indirect ties to a nation or group that will give orders to carry out an attack.

“We work with the FBI often, and Homeland Security Investigations specializes in this kind of work each and every day.” Noem said in response to Sen. Chuck Grassley asking her about sleeper networks.

Earlier this week, CBS News reports a mass shooting in Austin may be related to the conflict after the suspect was found to have an Iranian flag on his shirt, though the investigation is in early stages.

Global Awareness Professional Security Strategist Mark Herrera says people should be aware that there are sleeper cells in the United States.

“If an incident takes place. Right? It’s causing national attention. It’s raising the emotional levels. Then anywhere there’s mass gatherings, you have to know that that is, that could be a potential target.” Herrera said.

Specializing in security for large events, Herrera says law enforcement and security staff should be trained on how to pick out people acting strangely as a way to prevent bad actors. After the attack, he says law enforcement agencies “across the country immediately shift into what they call a heightened awareness posture.”

Tacoma Police says in a statement that after either the Austin shooting or the conflict in Iran, they have been in communication with law enforcement partners and keeping tabs on popular gathering spots and large events.

“Whether in response to international developments that could have implications within the United States or high-casualty events domestically, the department relies on established incident management and information-sharing practices to maintain situational awareness and adjust preparedness efforts as needed,” the department said in a statement.

Herrera says people should be vigilant as well, making a plan for events and creating an exit strategy when at a venue.

“If people would play the what-if game before they left their house, it would create preparedness, not paranoia,” Herrera said.

