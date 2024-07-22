Local politicians react to Biden’s decision to bow out of run for president

SEATTLE — President Biden’s decision to drop out of the race did not come as a surprise to many people in both political parties.

“I think he did what I think was an unselfish act. I mean, he put the country ahead of his own personal ambition. And to me, that’s the ultimate sign of being patriotic. So, I think this is really good move for the country,” said State Senator (D) Mark Mullet.

Mullet told KIRO 7 he believes this was the best decision Biden could make moving forward. He cited concerns with the president’s health, using the June 27 debate as an example.

“When I watched the debate on June 27, all my alarm bells were going off that, wow, there’s real cognitive issues here in our president,” Mullet added. “There’s cognitive issues, and when there’s cognitive issues for the top of your ticket, you should switch to your vice-presidential candidate in Kamala Harris, who I think is fully capable.”

Biden’s recent hiccups have been at the center of attention for weeks.

Semi Bird, a Republican candidate running for governor, also felt dropping out was necessary.

“He’s been struggling quite a bit and hasn’t been at full performance. And I think we need that in the White House and in his position. And certainly, being on the campaign trail is going to take a lot of energy and, um, a lot out of this,” said Bird.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his spot on the campaign trail. It’s a choice that Bird believes will work against the democratic party.

“I think Vice President Harris is less of a threat to President Trump than President Biden was to President Trump. She has not done well in terms of performance as a vice president of the United States,” said Bird.

On the other hand, Mullet said he stands behind Harris to take on former President Trump.

“I’m looking forward now for her kind of uniting our party and engaging with, you know, some of the Trump comments and rhetoric to hold him accountable,” said Mullet.

President Biden is expected to talk more about his decision later this week.

