Local Paralympian heads to Paris to compete

SEATTLE — Two-time silver medalist Jaleen Roberts is on her way to the 2024 Paralympics.

She will be competing in the long jump as well as the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.

Roberts, who is from Kent, was born with cerebral palsy because of a stroke at birth.

She grew up a multi-sport athlete, and told KIRO 7 that she has been running track since the 4th grade.

It was in high school that she met her Paralympic training coach through her track and field coach.

“I remember when I first got introduced to Paralympics, it was a very scary thing and I was very hesitant, as are a lot of other athletes that come into the sport,” Roberts told KIRO 7. “I think that a lot of people feel alone in that. So no matter if it’s a sport or something you like to do, I encourage you to step outside your comfort zone.”

Roberts went on to attend Eastern Washington University and instead of running for the college – she trained to accomplish her dream of competing in the Paralympics.

“I had always competed against able-bodied athletes, was friends with able-bodied individuals and I wasn’t really immersed in any community that had disabled people as a part of it,” Roberts said. “So coming into the disability community I never felt like I was out of place, but it gave me a sense of belonging that I didn’t know was missing.”

Her first appearance in the Paralympics was in Tokyo in 2020, which took place a year later due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“In Tokyo, we weren’t allowed to have spectators so I am excited; my mom and my partner are coming so I am excited that they will get to watch me,” Roberts told KIRO 7.

She qualified for Team U.S.A. during the Paralympic track and field trials in July.

The 2024 Paralympics are from August 28 to September 8.

