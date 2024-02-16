Local law enforcement awarded for courage ‘in the face of adversity’

Wash. — The Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs says it will honor four local law enforcement officers Friday.

WACOPS is the largest statewide law enforcement advocacy organization which represents nearly 6,000 officers across the state.

Officials say their bravery “exemplifies courage in the face of adversity.”

The following officers will be receiving the Mark Brinkman Distinguished Service Award:

Detective Ben Miller, King County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Ben Wheeler, King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Dan Dusevoir, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Jacob Schrader, WA Dept Fish and Wildlife, Ferry County.

