Local appliance techs offer free safety checks to flood victims in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Appliance technicians expect to be very busy as they are inundated with calls from flood victims looking for help with damaged appliances and whether they can be saved or need to be tossed out.

“We want to make sure they are safe to use and there is no fire hazard, no water inside,” said Nouman Nayyer, co-owner of Just Appliances.

Nayyer and co-owner Muhammad Harris say they realized there may be more people concerned about their appliances after talking with a worried homeowner.

That’s when they came up with a plan to offer free safety inspections to flood victims in the Pacific-Auburn area.

“When we heard her voice, it just triggered something inside and we both discussed, ‘hey this is our community they are just flooded out. It could have been our house – so let’s do it, let’s serve our community,’” said Harris.

The techs talked with KIRO 7 as they helped Jenny Payseno at her family’s home in Pacific.

“I feel so thankful and fortunate that they’re here. They’ve been specific as to ‘this is dangerous, do not plug it in again, and we need to let it dry out, it’s not lost yet,’” she said.

The technicians say plugging in flooded appliances could ruin parts – even worse, start a fire.

“If they were submerged under the water, do not plug them in. Call appliance repair companies, have them come out, check that for you and test it for you and tell you if they are safe to use,” said Nayyer.

Email services@justappliances.us for service questions.

©2025 Cox Media Group