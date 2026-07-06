Lime bikes, scooters hard to find during World Cup frenzy

SEATTLE — Some Lime users say they are having trouble finding a ride on match days because the scooters and bikes are being staged near the stadium, instead of being spread out across the city.

They are also reporting that the electric options often have a dead battery, or that riders will get to a pickup location only to find their ride isn’t there.

We asked Lime about the issues; they didn’t address our exact concerns, but said, “Seattle has never seen more Lime rides than they have these past few weeks and we’ll keep working to ensure anyone who wants to ride can find a vehicle and then find a place to park it.”

Lime says they are capped at 15,000 scooters and bikes per city, so even with high demand, the company can’t add more.

Seattle will host its final FIFA World Cup game, USA vs. Belgium, on Monday at 5 p.m. For an ultimate go-to guide on watch parties, travel, tickets, and more, click here.

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