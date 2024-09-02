Lightning-caused Ruby Fire remains uncontained for almost one month

DIABLO - — September 9 will mark one month since lightning caused the Ruby Fire that’s burning near Diablo.
Firefighters appear to have their work cut out for them.
According to the National Park Service (NPS), the fire remains zero percent contained.
NPS says fire crews will continue to protect critical infrastructure, park campgrounds, trails, backcountry camps, and other resources in preparation for possible fire growth.
The following remain closed because of the fire:
Areas
- Diablo Lake from State Route 20 south to Thunder Creek (Thunder Arm area)
Trails
- Fourth of July
- Panther Creek
- Thunder Creek - partial closure, closed north of Junction camps
- Happy Creek - partial closure, closed beyond the boardwalk
Campgrounds and Campsites
- Frontcountry Campgrounds
- Colonial Creek South Campground and boat launch
- Backcountry Camps
- Neve
- Thunder
- Fourth of July
- Panther Group
- McAllister
- McAllister Stock
- Tricouni
Cross-country Zones
- Ruby
