Lightning-caused Ruby Fire remains uncontained for almost one month

DIABLO - — September 9 will mark one month since lightning caused the Ruby Fire that’s burning near Diablo.

Firefighters appear to have their work cut out for them.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the fire remains zero percent contained.

NPS says fire crews will continue to protect critical infrastructure, park campgrounds, trails, backcountry camps, and other resources in preparation for possible fire growth.

The following remain closed because of the fire:





Areas

Diablo Lake from State Route 20 south to Thunder Creek (Thunder Arm area)

Trails

Fourth of July

Panther Creek

Thunder Creek - partial closure, closed north of Junction camps

Happy Creek - partial closure, closed beyond the boardwalk

Campgrounds and Campsites

Frontcountry Campgrounds

Colonial Creek South Campground and boat launch

Backcountry Camps

Neve



Thunder



Fourth of July



Panther Group



McAllister



McAllister Stock



Tricouni

Cross-country Zones

Ruby

©2024 Cox Media Group