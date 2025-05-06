Driver clocked going 120+ mph before slamming into Tri-City teen’s car, police report

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 38-year-old man from Pasco, Washington, was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove over 120 mph and crashed into a Volvo driven by a 17-year-old in Kennewick.

Officers heard about a dark-colored Audi speeding eastbound on Clearwater Avenue near the roundabout at Ridgeline Drive and Leslie Road just after 10 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department.

Before the Audi could be pulled over, the driver allegedly ran a red light at the Steptoe Street intersection and collided with the Volvo. Both drivers were thrown into a nearby field. The teen was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with minor injuries, law enforcement reported.

Driver arrested for alleged DUI

The police department added that the Audi driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

Later that night, a 23-year-old reportedly struck a parked car and then crashed his GMC Sierra into a tree near East 10th Avenue and South Oak Street, officers reported in another Facebook post. He was also arrested for DUI and booked into the same jail.

