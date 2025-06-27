Light rail services suspended between Westlake and SODO early Saturday morning

SEATTLE — Heads up to any early-morning Link light rail commuters-- services from the Westlake station (50) to SODO (55) will be suspended on Saturday, June 28 until 9 a.m.

This closure impacts Symphony, Pioneer Square, International District, and Stadium stations.

The closure is to accommodate routine Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) inspections of I-90 overpasses near the SODO station.

During the closure, trains will operate every 12 minutes between Lynnwood City Center and Westlake, and between Angle Lake and SODO.

Shuttle buses will operate between Westlake and SODO every 10-15 minutes, making all intermediate stops.

Passengers heading south through downtown Seattle will need to exit trains at Westlake Station and board shuttle buses serving Symphony, Pioneer Square, International District/Chinatown, Stadium and SODO stations.

Those southbound passengers can then re-board Link at SODO Station to continue south.

Northbound passengers will board shuttle buses at SODO and reconnect to Link at Westlake.

Services will be fully restored for the Pride parade on Sunday, July 29.

More information is available for passengers here .

