Lifeguard shortage causes closure of some Seattle pools, beaches

SEATTLE — Cities across Western Washington are desperately trying to hire more lifeguards because of a big shortage.

Seattle Parks and Recreation officials say they are down 80 lifeguards, and because of that, they’ve had to make some adjustments.

Three beaches and two pools will be closed this summer.

“People are definitely pretty frustrated. I think there’s a couple of things in Seattle, you know, we wait all year long for this weather. And so I think when people don’t have some of their outdoor aquatic opportunities, they really feel pretty bummed about it,” said Seattle Parks and Recreation Communications Manager Rachel Schulkin.

Here are the beaches and pools that will be closed:

Magnuson Park Beach

Seward Park Beach

East Green Lake Beach

Evans Pool

Queen Anne Pool

If you want to be a lifeguard, pay in Seattle starts at $21 an hour, and if you have experience, you could get paid more.

If you don’t have experience, the city will help train and certify you if you’re at least 16 years old.









