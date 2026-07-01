Level 3 ‘Go Now’ wildfire evacuation orders issued for area north of Chelan

CHELAN, Wash. — Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders have been issued for a wildfire burning near Chelan.

The Henderson Fire is burning just north of Chelan, and those from 160 Union Valley Road to Old Burn Road are affected, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

If you live in that area, leave now.

An emergency shelter has opened at the Lake Chelan Community Center (103 Big Horn Lane).

“Assistance available at most shelters includes food, cots, and other urgent needs. If there is time to safely do so, evacuees are encouraged to bring the following for each member of their family: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents, and other comfort items. Additionally, special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas, and toys, can be helpful for longer shelter stays," the Red Cross wrote.

There’s a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation order in a wide radius around Union Valley, and a smaller Level 2 radius closer to the Level 3 area.

A map can be found below:

chelan wildfire

Make sure to follow local authorities like the Chelan County Emergency Management and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office for changing conditions and evacuation orders.

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