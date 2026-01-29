Legendary Mariners broadcaster announces retirement after 41 years

Legendary Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs plans to retire after the 2026 season, marking his 41st season with the team.

“I’m not going anywhere, so I wanna stop crying – I’m still gonna be here, you know, I’m going to be here for another year,” said Rizzs during a news conference at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday.

Rizzs said he’s thought about retirement for some time and the decision is not an easy one while living out a childhood dream.

That dream started in 1983, getting to the big leagues.

“I wouldn’t be here without the great Dave Niehaus – not only did he get me here, but he got me here twice,” said Rizzs.

After three seasons in Detroit, Rizzs returned to Seattle for the thrilling 1995 season and since then has been the voice for countless iconic Mariners moments.

“I don’t know if there was a specific moment – it’s just accumulation over time of what the final chapter would be for my career and my life. And where I’m at, 72 years old, I want to spend more time with my family. My son passed away two and a half years ago – I want to spend more time with my three grandkids,” said Rizzs.

Manager Dan Wilson and catcher Cal Raleigh also attended Wednesday’s news conference, explaining how Rizzs is such a big part of the organization.

“Rick just gives all of himself all the time and I’m just really excited that we get him for one more year and then he will move on to his retirement and start his next chapter and I just couldn’t be happier for him,” said Wilson.

Rizzs plans to be behind the mic for every home game, but says he’ll only do a handful of road trips.

However, when the Ms get to the postseason again, he said he will work every game.

“We’re going to get to the World Series this year and we’re going to win it this year,” said Rizzs.

©2026 Cox Media Group