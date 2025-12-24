Leavenworth Day Pit opens for flood-damaged debris disposal

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The Leavenworth Day Pit will open back up on Friday and Saturday to receive flood-damaged debris and woody debris from the recent windstorm.

The drop site is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the pit is at the corner of East Leavenworth and Icicle roads.

You can bring up to 2 cubic yards to this site for dumping. If you have more, use the Dryden Transfer Station (DTS).

The voucher program runs through Jan. 3.

To start a flood disposal voucher, you must first complete a form, providing your name, address and other details. When you are ready to dispose of your load, take the debris and the form to one of two drop-off locations, where an attendant will review the debris load before accepting it into the free program.

Forms are available here or at the drop-off locations, which are:

The Dryden Transfer Station, 9073 Hwy 2 near Dryden, is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Holidays will impact those hours. See the facility’s website for its holiday closures.

The Leavenworth Day Pit, at East Leavenworth and Icicle roads, is open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 23, Dec. 26-27, Dec. 29-30 and Jan. 2-3.

Each of the two drop-off sites has different guidelines for flood-related debris and woody debris. Go to the county’s website to read the full details before deciding which one you will us

