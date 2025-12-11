‘Leave Now’ evacuation orders issued in Sedro-Woolley for historic flood levels

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — The city of Sedro-Woolley has issued Level 3 ‘Leave Now’ for certain residents as the Skagit River is expected to crest and see increased flooding.

Sedro-Woolley Go NOw Map posted by the City of Sedro-Woolley

The Skagit County Department of Emergency Management recommends anyone living in the 100-year floodplain to evacuate.

You can see that map here.

Most other neighborhoods in Sedro-Woolley should remain in Level 2 ‘get ready’ to evacuate.

Be ready to leave at short notice. Have your ‘go kit’ in your vehicle and know your route.

Check river levels and road closures here.

