At least 10 pets killed in University Place house fire

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — At least ten pets were killed during a house fire in University Place on Thursday afternoon.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to the fire near Menlo Drive W and 33rd Street W. They confirmed that no one was in the house at the time of the fire, but multiple pets didn’t survive.

According to a verified fundraiser from the family, they lost everything they owned.

“The heartbreak is even deeper because we also lost our five dogs, four cats, and our bearded dragon, who were cherished members of our family,” the fundraiser stated.

If you’d like to donate to help support the family, click here.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

©2025 Cox Media Group