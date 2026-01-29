Lawsuit claims Lyft driver trapped woman in car and sexually assaulted her in Tacoma

A Washington woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Lyft, alleging she was sexually assaulted by a driver during a Tacoma ride and that the company failed for years to address known risks posed by drivers accused of sexual misconduct, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, names Lyft and unidentified defendants and seeks damages related to an alleged assault that occurred on July 26, 2023.

The plaintiff, identified as V.G., is a Washington resident over the age of 18.

The complaint says the assault occurred after she requested a ride through the Lyft app.

According to the complaint, a vehicle displaying a Lyft light arrived and the woman entered the car expecting to be taken safely to her destination.

The lawsuit says the driver transported her toward that destination without discussion of any changes to the route.

Upon arrival, the driver ended the ride within the Lyft app, activated the vehicle’s child safety locks to prevent her from exiting, and drove away at high speed.

The complaint alleges the driver took the woman to a secluded area, climbed into the back seat, restrained her and orally raped her.

The lawsuit says she struggled to breathe and lost consciousness during the assault.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to Lyft for comment regarding this lawsuit.

Beyond the specific incident, the lawsuit outlines what it calls long-standing failures by Lyft to address sexual assaults committed by drivers.

The complaint alleges Lyft has been aware since at least 2015 that some drivers were sexually assaulting female passengers, based on rider complaints and criminal investigations, but failed to implement meaningful safety reforms.

The lawsuit claims Lyft relied on quick, name-based background checks rather than fingerprint-based screening commonly used in the taxi industry, did not verify applicant identities through biometric methods, and approved most applicants without in-person interviews.

It also alleges Lyft did not require anti-harassment or sexual assault training for drivers and lacked a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct.

According to the complaint, Lyft failed to use available technology to monitor rides, including requiring continuous operation of in-car cameras, tracking route deviations after a ride ends, or confirming whether a passenger intended to change destinations.

The lawsuit alleges Lyft did not warn riders, particularly women traveling alone or while intoxicated, about the risk of sexual assault by drivers.

The woman also accuses Lyft of intentionally misrepresenting rider safety through marketing and public statements that described safety as a top priority.

The complaint includes claims of general negligence, negligent hiring, retention and supervision, common carrier negligence, intentional misrepresentation, and strict product liability related to the design of the Lyft app and alleged failure to warn users of known risks.

The plaintiff is seeking economic and non-economic damages, including compensation for physical and psychological harm, and has demanded a jury trial.

