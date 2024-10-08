Law enforcement takes down suspected drug house in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Monday, the Mount Vernon Police Tactical Operations team, the North Cascades Regional SWAT team, the Washington State Department of Corrections and the Skagit County Crisis Negotiations team say they worked together to take down a suspected drug house in Mount Vernon.

The teams served a search warrant on a home at North 4th Street.

This comes after multiple reports from neighbors and businesses, concerned about suspicious activity at the home.

During the search, police say they found evidence of drug usage and drug dealing.

The 56-year-old owner was arrested and taken to Skagit County Jail.

Four other people in the home were also arrested for having warrants for their arrest.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the 24-hour dispatch information number (360) 428-3211 or call Mount Vernon Police during business hours at (360) 336-6271.

