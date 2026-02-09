Law enforcement asking people to make good decisions while celebrating

SEATTLE — The countdown is on to the Super Bowl celebration and parade in Seattle!

King County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking everyone to celebrate responsibly and stay out of trouble.

On Sunday night, KIRO crews watched as excited Seahawks fans jumped on light poles, the Pioneer Square pergola, on top of cars, and blocked streets.

KCSO Deputy Jace Hoch said celebrations are all fun and games until someone gets hurt or arrested.

“It seems like every time we do these events we hear that people are up on terminals, hanging off poles, it ruins the moment and we are asking for good decisions,” Hoch said.

He tells us there will be plenty of law enforcement flooding downtown to keep people safe on Wednesday. This includes drones, the KCSO helicopter, and the bomb disposal unit.

We checked the City of Seattle’s post-Super Bowl parade report from 2014, it shows there were no arrests by SPD.

Deputies are hoping for everyone to make good decisions this year too.

“Be patient, be smart, don’t drink and drive, there will be alcohol consumed we ask that you have a plan and don’t get arrested for drinking.”

The Seahawks are already encouraging people to take public transit since parking will be difficult.

12s across Western Washington are counting down to Wednesday’s celebration.

“I told my manager way before we went to the Super Bowl if we win I’m not coming in on whatever day the parade is,” Lauren Ozuk said.

If you do plan on being one of the hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend the parade, officers say they want you to report anything suspicious if you see it.

©2026 Cox Media Group