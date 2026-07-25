THE LATEST: Kenmore Air floatplane flights resume today after fiery crash

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. — All but three people have been released from the hospital after their floatplane crashed in the San Juan Islands on Thursday.

According to Kenmore Air, two passengers are at Harborview Medical Center, and one is at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham.

Kenmore Air also shared Friday that its pilot adjusted their flight path in response to a weather system in the area.

The crash

The plane – a Dehaviland DHC-3 Turbine Otter – went down at Sucia Island around 5:30 p.m. on July 23.

11 people – including the pilot – were onboard. Everyone was rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, one person has critical injuries. Other injuries range from broken bones to head injuries and lacerations.

The U.S. Coast Guard shared that the plane was trying to make an emergency landing when it crashed.

The investigation

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been notified.

The NTSB confirmed it is looking into what happened but does not plan on sending an investigator to the scene.

The cleanup

The Washington State Department of Ecology and Lummi Nation spill responders went to scene of the crash on Friday.

Contractors began removing plane debris from the water and assessing possible impacts to the environment.

According to the Department of Ecology, there was no visible sheen.

Cancelled flights

Kenmore Air canceled all flights for Friday, July 24 in response to what happened.

“We recognize this disruption may affect our customers’ travel plans, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding during this difficult time,” Kenmore Air CEO David Gudgel said in a statement. "Our thoughts remain with everyone affected, and we are grateful to the United States Coast Guard, local emergency responders, and our community partners for their swift response and continued support. We will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.”

Kenmore Air said it would contact impacted by Friday’s flight cancellations to rebook or issue a refund.

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