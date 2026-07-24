Coast Guard details rescue of Kenmore Air floatplane crash survivors

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. — KIRO 7 is learning more about the emergency response to the Kenmore Air floatplane crash off the San Juan Islands on Thursday.

The Coast Guard’s Northwest division tells us they were able to send small boats out to the scene almost immediately from their Bellingham and Port Angeles bases.

Coast Guard Commander Michelle Foster said they also sent larger vessels from Seattle as well.

“We were notified by persons on scene pretty quickly that there was potentially an aircraft crash and then almost simultaneously we received an electronic signal similar to the ones that you use for boating that indicated that there might have been a distress on an aircraft,” Foster said. “The nice thing about the area that we operate is we have Coast Guard stations and assets pretty much all the way up until the Canadian border.”

They say when a call this major goes out, crews suit up and go as fast as possible.

“We try to launch within 30 minutes. Usually we beat that. Usually we’re pretty fast,” Foster said.

She tells us when their crews arrive on scene, their goal is to quickly assess. That includes looking for people in the water, getting victims off any civilian boats that may have arrived on scene first, and looking for any imminent dangers.

“Try to make sure we have everyone accounted for, and if we don’t, then we will stay on scene, often throughout the night, to make that we are trying everything we can to find someone who can be rescued,” Foster said.

As for today, Coast Guard Lt. Chris Butters said they do still have boats and crews on scene and the work isn’t done yet.

“We’re working alongside our partners with both local, so San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Orcas Fire, Federal NTSB. So they’re going to be doing their investigation. We are going to support them,” Butters said.

SEE ALSO: Kenmore Air cancels all Friday flights after floatplane crashes in the San Juan Islands

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