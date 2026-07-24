11 rescued from fiery floatplane crash in the San Juan Islands

SUCIA ISLAND, Wash. — All 11 people on board a Kenmore Air floatplane that crashed in the San Juan Islands on Thursday evening have been accounted for.

The plane crashed around 5:15 p.m. off Sucia Island.

Kenmore Air told KIRO 7 that the plane left Lake Union and was headed to Roche Harbor with 11 people on board (10 passengers, 1 pilot).

All 11 people on board were rescued and taken to nearby medical facilities, officials confirmed to KIRO 7.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, one person has critical injuries. Other injuries range from broken bones to head injuries and lacerations.

According to a statement from Kenmore Air, six passengers were transported to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, four passengers were transported to PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center in Friday Harbor, and the pilot was transferred to Skagit Valley Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Video shows the plane making a shaky water landing before crashing and catching fire. The sheriff’s office told KIRO 7 that no one had burn injuries.

According to the USCG, the aircraft caught fire following an emergency landing and is currently against the rocks on Sucia Island.

“Coast Guard environmental response personnel have been notified and are coordinating with partner agencies to assess potential environmental impacts,” wrote the agency.

Along with the U.S. Coast Guard, fire crews from Orcas Island, San Juan Island and Lopez Island, along with the county parks and sheriff’s office in San Juan, responded.

Here’s the full list of responding agencies:

U.S. Coast Guard Station Bellingham

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Osprey

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound

U.S. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island

Canadian Coast Guard Ship Siyay

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

San Juan County Sheriff’s Office

San Juan County Office of Emergency Management

Orcas Island Fire and Rescue

Airlift Northwest

British Columbia Air Ambulance

The USCG reports that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been notified.

The NTSB confirmed it is investigating the crash, but does not plan on sending an investigator to the scene.

Kenmore Air has canceled all flights for Friday, July 24.

“We recognize this disruption may affect our customers’ travel plans, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding during this difficult time,” Kenmore Air CEO David Gudgel said in a statement. "Our thoughts remain with everyone affected, and we are grateful to the United States Coast Guard, local emergency responders, and our community partners for their swift response and continued support. We will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.”

Affected passengers are being contacted directly regarding rebooking or refund options. Guests can contact the Kenmore Air reservations team at 888-435-9524 for assistance.

0 of 9 PHOTOS: 11 hurt after seaplane crash in the San Juan Islands Photo Courtesy: USCG All 11 people aboard Kenmore plane that crashed off Sucia Island accounted for; 1 critically injured Photo Courtesy: USCG Wreckage of a Kenmore Air floatplane that crashed near Sucia Island (San Juan County Sheriff's Office) Wreckage of a Kenmore Air floatplane that crashed near Sucia Island (San Juan County Sheriff's Office) Wreckage of a Kenmore Air floatplane that crashed near Sucia Island (San Juan County Sheriff's Office) Wreckage of a Kenmore Air floatplane that crashed near Sucia Island (San Juan County Sheriff's Office) Wreckage of a Kenmore Air floatplane that crashed near Sucia Island (San Juan County Sheriff's Office) Wreckage of a Kenmore Air floatplane that crashed near Sucia Island (San Juan County Sheriff's Office)

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