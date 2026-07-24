Kenmore Air cancels all Friday flights after floatplane crashes in the San Juan Islands

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — Kenmore Air has canceled all flights for Friday, July 24, after one of its floatplanes crashed in the San Juan Islands.

“We recognize this disruption may affect our customers’ travel plans, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding during this difficult time,” Kenmore Air CEO David Gudgel said in a statement. "Our thoughts remain with everyone affected, and we are grateful to the United States Coast Guard, local emergency responders, and our community partners for their swift response and continued support. We will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.”

Kenmore Air will contact travelers impacted by Friday’s flight cancellations to rebook or issue a refund. Travelers can also contact the Kenmore Air reservations team at (866) 435-9524 for assistance.

Flights will resume on Saturday.

The crash

The plane crashed around 5:15 p.m. off Sucia Island on Thursday.

All 11 onboard were rescued and taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, one person has critical injuries. Other injuries range from broken bones and head injuries to cuts and scrapes.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is investigating the Kenmore Air seaplane crash but does not plan on sending an investigator to the scene.

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