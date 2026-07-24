Kenmore Air floatplane debris removed from water after crash in the San Juan Islands

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Ecology and Lummi Nation spill responders are at the scene of the Kenmore Air floatplane crash in the San Juan Islands.

Contractors are removing plane debris from the water and are assessing possible impacts to the environment.

According to the Department of Ecology, there is no visible sheen.

The crash

The plane went down on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. on Sucia Island. All 11 people onboard were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with various injuries.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the plane was trying to make an emergency landing when it crashed. It eventually burst into flames.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is investigating the Kenmore Air seaplane crash but does not plan on sending an investigator to the scene.

Flight cancellations

Kenmore Air has canceled all flights for Friday, July 24. Kenmore Air will contact travelers impacted by Friday’s flight cancellations to rebook or issue a refund.

Affected passengers are being contacted directly regarding rebooking or refund options. Guests can contact the Kenmore Air reservations team at 888-435-9524 for assistance.

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