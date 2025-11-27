Late-night rollover on I-5 near Tacoma ends with DUI arrest, troopers say

A late-night rollover on southbound Interstate 5 near 56th Street near Tacoma led to a DUI arrest, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP said the crash was reported around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, when a pickup overturned and blocked the three left-most lanes of the freeway.

Troopers and Tacoma Fire crews responded to the scene, where firefighters evaluated the driver for injuries while troopers conducted an impairment assessment.

Officials did not immediately release information about the extent of the driver’s injuries.

The crash left traffic reduced to a single open lane.

Just before 11:30 p.m., WSP issued an update saying the driver had been arrested for DUI and the vehicle was impounded.

All lanes were cleared shortly afterward, and traffic returned to normal.

