Largest country music festival in WA cancelled for 2026

QUINCY, Wash. — Watershed, the largest country music festival in the Pacific Northwest, will be taking a hiatus this year.

The three-day long, multi-stage festival is held every summer at The Gorge in Quincy and has seen artists like Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan, and more perform.

“After 13 incredible years of country music and community at The Gorge, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Watershed will be taking a hiatus in 2026. Any future plans will be announced accordingly. #ShreddersForLife,” the organization wrote on its website and Facebook.

It’s unclear why the festival is taking a hiatus.

KIRO 7 has reached out to organizers.

