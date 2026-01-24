Large rockslide blocks part of SR 155 in Grant County

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says a rockslide south of Streamboat Rock State Park on Friday night blocked a lane of State Route 155.

Officials say one rock is too large and will need to be blasted and broken up before it can be removed.

A photo posted to X shows the rock left the road significantly damaged.

WSDOT says traffic will be delayed until crews can repair the road.

Last night a rockslide closed a lane of SR 155 south of Steamboat Rock State Park. One of the rocks is large enough it will require blasting to break it up before it's cleared. Plan for auto-flagger controlled traffic and delays until clean up and repairs are complete. @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/wfQHbn9kA5 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 24, 2026

