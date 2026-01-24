Local

Large rockslide blocks part of SR 155 in Grant County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Large rockslide blocks part of SR 155 in Grant County
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says a rockslide south of Streamboat Rock State Park on Friday night blocked a lane of State Route 155.

Officials say one rock is too large and will need to be blasted and broken up before it can be removed.

A photo posted to X shows the rock left the road significantly damaged.

WSDOT says traffic will be delayed until crews can repair the road.

