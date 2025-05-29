Large Port Angeles fire extinguished with the help of residents

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A fire that started in a house in Port Angeles began to spread to other buildings as multiple fire crews rushed to the scene.

The fire was believed to have started on Tuesday at around 5:32 p.m. on the home’s deck and eventually spread to the rest of the property.

Additional fire crews arrived to help extinguish the fire, but because of how far the fire had spread and the limited water supply, they were only able to focus on containing the fire from the outside.

Eventually, local residents used an excavator to help the fire crews gain access to the inside of the home.

A total of 30 firefighters from Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue, Clallam County Fire District, and Port Angeles Fire Department initially arrived to help manage the fire that responded to the scene.

According to Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue, one ambulance responded to the scene for standby and patient care.

©2025 Cox Media Group