Large fire shut down Highway 101 near Mount Walker for several hours

By KIRO 7 News Staff
BRINNON, Wash. — Highway 101 between Quilcene and Brinnon on Mount Walker was closed in both directions Thursday evening as crews battled a large structure fire.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was on scene and had one lane open for alternating traffic.

Drivers experienced delays for several hours.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

