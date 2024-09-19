Large affordable housing complex planned in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A new affordable housing project seems to be a high priority for Pierce County.

It comes amid criticism over how officials are handling a surge in homelessness and boulders placed around Tacoma to discourage camping.

The Aviva Crossing project will be built next to Tacoma Community College.

It will combine mixed-income housing, commercial retail space, and community gathering spaces.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, most of the project is slated to be complete by the summer of 2026.

The first 340 units are expected to be open before the end of that year. The remaining 150 to 200 units will be ready before 2029.

The complex will have green spaces, parks, and athletic courts.

Pierce County’s supplementary budget included nearly $2 million toward the project.

















