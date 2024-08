LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood Police recently held another emphasis patrol to bust thieves stealing from Lakewood Towne Center and nearby businesses.

During the retail theft patrol, two of the 22 suspects arrested had more than $2,500 of merchandise concealed under their clothing.

Police said another person was found with a magnetic security tag deactivator.

In all, $4,144.20 in stolen goods was recovered.

Of the 22 arrests, 18 were misdemeanors and two were felonies.





