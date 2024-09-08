Lake Wenatchee adds beach wheelchair for visitors with limited mobility

LAKE WENATCHEE, Wash. — Lake Wentatchee State Park is helping visitors with limited mobility reach its sandy shores.

According to Washington State Parks, it recently acquired a fixed-frame beach wheelchair.

The large tires are designed to handle shifting sand and uneven surfaces.

The chair isn’t motorized, so beachgoers will need a companion to help them push it.

It is free to use, but visitors are asked to reserve it in advance by calling the park office: 509-763-3101.

The park says it also installed an ADA-compliant beach mat to provide even more beach access and picnic opportunities on a stable surface.

