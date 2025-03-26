Lady Gaga coming to Seattle for ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ Tour

SEATTLE — International popstar Lady Gaga is coming to Climate Pledge Arena for two shows this summer on her first stadium tour in seven years.

Gaga has officially announced ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ World Tour in support of her new album, which debuted at the #1 spot on the Billboard 200.

“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” said Gaga. “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

Gaga will be in Seattle on Wednesday, Aug. 6 and Thursday, Aug. 7.

Tickets for the North American tour dates will be available starting Monday, March 31 with various presales. The Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, April 2 at noon. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now until Sunday, March 30 at 5 a.m. The general onsale will begin Thursday, April 3 at noon local time at LiveNation.com.

Types of presale

● CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Lady Gaga North American tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, March 31 at 12pm local time until Wednesday, April 2 at 11am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For those who are not existing Citi cardmembers, consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online.* For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

● VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Lady Gaga tour dates in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, April 1 at 12pm local time until Wednesday, April 2 at 11am local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access or My Verizon App.

TICKETS - EUROPE/UK: Tickets for select shows in Europe will be available starting Monday, March 31 with Mastercard presales (details below). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale for all EU/UK dates beginning Thursday, April 3 at 12pm local time at ladygaga.com.

● Mastercard cardholders have special access to Presale tickets in Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, France & Belgium. Mastercard Presale starts Monday, 31st March at 12pm local and ends Wednesday, 2nd April at 10pm local. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the markets listed & the UK from Thursday, 3rd April at 12pm local. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP hospitality lounge, limited edition merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

