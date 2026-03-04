Lacey Fire crews rescue two dogs, one slid 60 feet down ravine, other stuck in crawl space for days

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Fire District says crews rescued two dogs in two separate incidents.

On February 28th, a 14-year-old black lab named Boone slid 60 feet down a ravine behind his home.

Crews set up a rope system and safely lifted him back up the hill, his tail wagging the whole time, Lacey Fire said.

During the same weekend, rescuers responded to a call of a 100-pound dog that fell down a crawl space and got stuck for two days.

Crews brought him out and gave kisses to rescuers, LFD posted on Facebook.

“From steep ravines to crawl spaces, we’re here for every member of this community….including the four-legged ones,” Lacey Fire wrote.

