Lacey customers asked to reduce water usage during extended water system repair

LACEY, Wash. — On Wednesday, the City of Lacey asked it customers to reduce water usage to allow for water system repairs to be completed.

According to the press release, the city said that repairs are taking longer than expected and now have an estimated completion date of July 16.

The repair work is expected to impact one of the wells. The city currently reports that 2 of its wells are already offline for their planned rehabilitation.

The current work and weather-related demand is putting additional strain on the city.

The City urges community members to reduce outdoor water usage, including:

Irrigation of any kind

Car and other vehicle washing

Pressure washing

The City plans to reduce irrigation at all city-owned parks and landscapes. Sports fields will not be affected.

