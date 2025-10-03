Labor Mountain Fire hits nearly 38,000 acres as winds threaten firelines

The Labor Mountain Fire burning about 10 miles north of Cle Elum has reached 37,843 acres and remains just 7% contained as of Friday, according to Northwest Team 12 Incident Management.

The wildfire, which began Sept. 1 from lightning strikes, is burning through heavy timber and brush.

More than 1,000 personnel are assigned to the fire, including 27 crews, 73 engines, 29 pieces of heavy equipment, 22 water tenders and seven helicopters.

The helicopters are being shared between the Labor Mountain and Lower Sugarloaf Fires.

Officials reported minimal fire growth Thursday thanks to cooler, moderated weather.

Crews used eight heavy helicopters to drop 87,000 gallons of water on the fire’s eastern flank.

Firefighters also installed long stretches of hose line and cleared overgrown brush along a road on the southern edge of the fire.

In Ingalls Creek, crews tested the water supply on the hose lay to ensure it could hold the fireline.

Firefighters also continued structure protection work, setting up sprinkler systems around homes and properties in the Sand Creek and Mission Creek areas.

Hazard tree removal is underway along Highway 97 and in Etienne Creek.

Friday’s forecast calls for warmer temperatures and stronger northwest winds in the afternoon, which could increase fire activity.

Crews are using masticators to clear brush along Mission Creek Road so it can act as a primary fireline.

Hand crews are working to connect fireline from Highway 97 to both Peshastin Creek and Tronson Ridge.

Bulldozers are building additional lines around Horselake Mountain and near the community of Valley-Hi.

A public meeting on the Labor Mountain Fire will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the Swauk-Teanaway Grange in Cle Elum. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the fire’s Facebook page.

Highway 97 over Blewett Pass remains closed between mileposts 149 and 178, from the US 97/SR 970 junction to Ingalls Creek Road near the US 2 interchange. Officials have not given a timeline for reopening.

Both Chelan and Kittitas counties have evacuation notices in place.

Residents are urged to monitor interactive evacuation maps provided by their county emergency management offices, as notices may change quickly.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and Teanaway Community Forest have area closures around the fire for public and firefighter safety.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is also in place; firefighting aircraft cannot fly if unauthorized drones are in the area.

Friday’s weather brings daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, with stronger, gusty northwest winds expected overnight.

Air quality is forecast to range from “good” to “moderate” in Cle Elum and Ellensburg.

Wenatchee, however, may see levels reach “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to the Washington Smoke Blog.

