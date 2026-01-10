Kittitas County releases report on 2025 child sex abuse cases

KITTITAS CO. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office gave information on an annual report of child sexual assault suspects who were arrested in 2025.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office shared that 14 people were accused and arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

Three of the people arrested have pleaded guilty, and one was convicted after trial.

Those who pleaded or were found guilty were sentenced to a total of 53 years in prison.

10 of those suspects are awaiting trial or have taken a plea for the charges.

The office said it doesn’t normally publicize these cases to protect victims and their families, but they wanted to post the information while using names and just showing the results.

©2026 Cox Media Group