Kitsap deputies use spike strips to stop Amazon van after driver pulls firearm

An Amazon delivery driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an altercation and low-speed pursuit involving deputies, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began shortly after 3:00 p.m. when a resident in the 1400 block of Northeast Madson Road called 911 to report a confrontation with the driver, who allegedly threw packages into a driveway and made threats.

The resident claimed the driver threatened to harm animals on the property and displayed a firearm during the altercation.

When deputies arrived, the suspect attempted to drive away in the Amazon delivery van.

Deputies closed off Madison Road at Northeast Walker Road and Brownsville Highway Northeast, deploying spike strips to stop the van.

Despite the damaged tires, the driver continued east on Madison Road before stopping near Brownsville Highway’s intersection.

The suspect fought with deputies before being subdued with a taser and pepper gun.

The incident also caused Central Kitsap Schools to reroute buses in the area for safety.

The driver was taken into custody, and an investigation is now underway.

