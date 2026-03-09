Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office: 26-time felon arrested for ‘violent’ domestic violence incident

A 39-year-old Bremerton area man is facing charges of assault and illegal firearms possession following a “violent” domestic violence incident, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first responded to a report of an altercation involving a gun at around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.

According to the sheriff’s office, a background check of the suspect revealed he had 26 prior felony convictions and is prohibited from owning or holding a gun.

Deputies found and seized multiple guns from the residence, including one that was reported as stolen, and two that were allegedly classified as illegal.

The man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful possession of firearms, possessing a stolen firearm, the alteration of identifying marks on a firearm, and possessing an unlawful firearm, deputies confirmed.

Deputies say he is also facing charges of witness intimidation after allegedly telling a witness he would kill them as he was being taken into custody.

