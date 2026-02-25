Kitsap County Sheriff asking for public’s help in Silverdale Best Buy theft

SILVERDALE, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for allegedly stealing two JBL speakers from Best Buy in Silverdale on Tuesday.

At around 10 a.m., the man walked into the store, grabbed the speakers, and walked out, KCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSOTips@kitsap.gov with the case number K26-001443.

Got Info?

Email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov

Reference Case Number: K26-001443 pic.twitter.com/ZZYXNzfrkZ — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) February 25, 2026

